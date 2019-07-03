Four-star wide receiver Roman Wilson commits to Michigan

Michigan’s football program has been doing its best to add speed recently.

Another log was added to the fire Tuesday.

Roman Wilson, a 4-star 2020 wide receiver out of Saint Louis (Honolulu), announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Tuesday.

Wilson, a 6-foot, 175-pound prospect, ran a verified 4.37-second 40-yard dash last summer. He ran a 3.96-second shuttle time earlier this summer at a regional for The Opening.

He is the third wide receiver prospect to pledge to Michigan’s 2020 class this summer. He joins four-star receiver A.J. Henning from Lincoln-Way East (Illinois), and three-star athlete prospect Eamonn Dennis of St. John’s (Worcester, Massachusetts).

Michigan’s added plenty of speed to its future receiving group this cycle, but not a lot in terms of size. At 6-foot, Wilson is the tallest of the three prospects.

Wilson rates as the No. 318 prospect nationally, the No. 59 receiver in the class.

He picked Michigan over offers from Cal, Oregon, UCLA, Colorado, Arizona State and others.

Michigan’s 2020 class now has 20 commitments, as Wilson, Henning and Dennis join 4-star defensive lineman Braiden McGregor, 4-star linebacker Kalel Mullings, 4-star safety Jordan Morant, 4-star running back Blake Corum, 4-star corner Andre Seldon, 4-star offensive lineman Zak Zinter, 4-star linebacker Osman Savage, 4-star quarterback J.D. Johnson, 4-star linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, 3-star offensive lineman Reece Atteberry, 3-star offensive lineman Jeffrey Persi, 3-star defensive end Aaron Lewis, 3-star linebacker/athlete William Mohan, 3-star linebacker Cornell Wheeler, 3-star tight end Nick Patterson, 3-star offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua and 3-star tight end Matthew Hibner.

Running back Gaige Garcia, a 3-star prospect, is expected to compete at Michigan as both a wrestler and a football player.

Michigan’s 2020 class currently ranks No. 6 nationally.