Rome Shubert, who survived a gun wound, has committed to the University of Houston for baseball

A Santa Fe High School athlete who survived a gunshot wound to the head when his school was targeted in the 2018 mass shooting has committed to the University of Houston baseball team.

Rome Shubert officially signed the papers on Tuesday and posted photos on Twitter.

“Blessed to be signed to the University of Houston,” he wrote. “Can’t wait to continue to play baseball at the next level. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. Go Coogs!”

Shubert was one of 13 people injured in the May 2018 tragedy, and told ABC13 that a bullet went through the back of his head and came out.

The signing isn’t the first milestone in his recovery. Earlier this year, Shubert won a playoff game for the Santa Fe Indians.

