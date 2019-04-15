Ross Thurwalker's 5 RBI day wins him Week 4 Super 25 Baseball Top Star

Ross Thurwalker, an infielder on Cypress Ranch (Houston, Texas), helped the Mustangs take hope a 12-0 win over Cypress Park (Cypress, Texas) on April 6.

For his three-hit, five-RBI performance, Thurwalker was voted the Week 4 Baseball Top Star.

His 17,122 votes garnered 53.16 percent of the total, earning him a decisive Top Star victory.

FINAL TALLY: Week 4 Baseball Top Star

In second place was Aaron Williams, a junior at Davie (N.C.) who went 2-for-4 with five RBI on April 9.

He had 37.88 percent of the vote, finishing with 12,200 total.

Thurwalker and Williams ended well above the rest of the pack this week. In third place was Kendall Williams, an IMG Academy who struck out 10 against Blessed Trinity (Roswell, Ga.).

Williams had 2,011 votes, which was 6.24 percent of the poll.

Those were the only three players to tally more than a thousand votes.

Thurwalker, who came away on top, is part of a 23-2-1 Cypress Ranch team who is No. 13 in the Week 5 Baseball Super 25 rankings.