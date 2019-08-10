Running back and 4-star recruit Tank Bigsby commits to Auburn

Callaway (Hogansville, Georgia) High School running back Tank Bigsby’s college decision came down to four SEC schools: Auburn, Georgia, LSU and South Carolina.

Eventually, he landed on Auburn, and the Tigers got a big boost in their recruiting class because of it.

Bigsby becomes the first running back to commit to Auburn for its 2020 class. He is the 31st national recruit in his class, the seventh best running back and the fourth best player out of the state of Georgia, according to 247 Sports.

“It was the atmosphere and the coaches and just being around good people,” Bigsby told 247 Sports.

Auburn’s recruiting class now ranks No. 6 nationally and fourth in SEC on 247 Sports.

Last season, Callaway finished 11-3. Its season came to an end when the team lost in the semifinals of the Class AA Georgia state playoffs, per the LaGrange Daily News.

Auburn finished 8-5 last season and capped off the year with a victory in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl over Purdue.