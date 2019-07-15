Runs in the family: Devin Hester's kid, Dray, glides past defenders in a drill

NFL fans grew accustomed to seeing Devin Hester run back kickoffs for touchdowns, most notably for the Chicago Bears.

Well, his kid has shown at an early age that he can make defenders miss as well.

Hester’s kid, Dray, makes a cut on a defender on two separate occasions in the following video. He either leaves his opponent on the ground or struggling to remain balanced as he goes into the end zone to score.

“Great day Dray at Top 100 central Florida camp,” Hester said about his son’s performance in the drill on Instagram. Hester also posted some more clips of his son beating defenders. “All your hard work is starting to pay off. Now we see what you can do.”

Sure, he’s still young, but if that drill was any indication, the apple does not fall far from the tree in the Hester family.

Besides the Bears, the father played for Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks over the course of an 11-year NFL career. One of his most memorable plays was when he returned the opening kickoff back for a touchdown during the Super Bowl in 2007.