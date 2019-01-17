S.C. coaches perform CPR, use AED to save basketball team manager and football player

It’s been some kind of a week at Spartanburg High School in South Carolina.

First, one of the school’s varsity football players died tragically from surgical complications from a procedure to repair a torn ACL in his knee. Just two days later, one of the school’s football coaches also died after he had been hospitalized.

Now, another pair of coaches stepped in to save the student manager of the school’s basketball team, who also happened to be a member of the football team.

As reported by Greenville Fox affiliate WHNS, the boys basketball team manager at Spartanburg High collapsed during a game and was resuscitated by a pair of coaches.

According to Spartanburg athletic director Todd Staley, “… initial thoughts were that it was a seizure but doctors were still conducting test(s) this afternoon to get more answers.”

Staley told the news station the team manager in question was also a varsity football player for the school. The coaches used both CPR and an AED to stabilize the teen until EMS could arrive. The student athlete in question has reportedly stabilized in hospital.

The in-game scare capped a three-event week for Spartanburg High, as previously alluded. On January 11, former football player Nick Dixon died during a surgical procedure to repair a torn knee ligament, and strength and fitness coach Bryant Rose passed away Jan 13.