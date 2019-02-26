S.C. football coach returns to school 2 days after going on leave for allegedly assaulting a student

A South Carolina football coach controversially returned to school just two days after he was initially placed on leave for allegedly assaulting a student.

As reported by the Hilton Head Island Packet, May River (S.C.) High School football coach Rodney Summers was placed on leave after an incident with 18-year-old student who claims Summers assaulted him after he accidentally slammed a door on the coach.

While the student was allegedly uninjured and made it clear to police that he had no desire to press charges, they nonetheless moved forward with an investigation after the student told authorities that he wanted to, “make sure that Summers knew what he did was not appropriate.”

That message has clearly been received, with Summers contending to the Island Packet that the entire incident was “all a misunderstanding.”

Now, the May River football program can rest assured that the most successful coach in their recent history won’t disappear because of an incident that may all have been a misunderstanding.