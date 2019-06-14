Arizona HS football team investigated for apparent hazing

Safford High School and Pinetop/Lakeside police are investigating an apparent hazing incident during a football camp last week in the White Mountains.

A video, obtained by Channel 12, showed Safford players striking a teammate as he was on the ground.

All information regarding the incident was being handled by A.J. Taylor, director of instructional service for Safford Unified School District, who sent a statement to The Arizona Republic:

“Safford High School was made aware of a video at the end of the week of June 3rd, 2019. This video was a clip of some inappropriate behavior demonstrated by some of our Safford High School football team. SHS staff immediately started to investigate in conjunction with Pinetop/Lakeside Police. The investigation is still ongoing and we are taking this matter seriously. As always, the safety of our students is our number one concern.”