Arizona HS football team investigated for apparent hazing

Safford High School and Pinetop/Lakeside police are investigating an apparent hazing incident during a football camp last week in the White Mountains.
A video, obtained by Channel 12, showed Safford players striking a teammate as he was on the ground.
All information regarding the incident was being handled by A.J. Taylor, director of instructional service for Safford Unified School District, who sent a statement to The Arizona Republic:
“Safford High School was made aware of a video at the end of the week of June 3rd, 2019. This video was a clip of some inappropriate behavior demonstrated by some of our Safford High School football team. SHS staff immediately started to investigate in conjunction with Pinetop/Lakeside Police. The investigation is still ongoing and we are taking this matter seriously. As always, the safety of our students is our number one concern.”
Safford Unified School District said the school and Pinetop-Lakeside police are investigating the incident. https://t.co/dx1FLpvbm9
— 12 News (@12News) June 13, 2019