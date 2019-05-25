USA Today Sports

Woman to coach Arizona high school basketball team

Boys Basketball

May 25, 2019

In a rare move in Arizona high school basketball, Safford has hired a woman to lead its boys basketball program.

Sheri Camarena is believed to be the only woman in charge of a boys high school basketball varsity team in the state next school year.

Three years ago, Michelle Berry led both The Gregory School’s (Tucson, Ariz.) boys and girls basketball teams at the same time.

Camarena, who also is the girls volleyball and tennis coach at Safford, did not return messages.

Athletic Director Toni Corona sent a school release on Camarena’s hiring this week, stating, ““We are excited to have Coach Camarena on board because of the experience and expertise she will bring to our program.

“She is a well-respected leader in our school and community,”

Safford’s basketball team went 14-14 last season.

