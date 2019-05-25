Woman to coach Arizona high school basketball team

In a rare move in Arizona high school basketball, Safford has hired a woman to lead its boys basketball program.

Sheri Camarena is believed to be the only woman in charge of a boys high school basketball varsity team in the state next school year.

Three years ago, Michelle Berry led both The Gregory School’s (Tucson, Ariz.) boys and girls basketball teams at the same time.

Camarena, who also is the girls volleyball and tennis coach at Safford, did not return messages.