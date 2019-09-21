Saguaro Chosen 25 CB Kelee Ringo gives offense boost at running back

Kelee Ringo is a five-star cornerback, maybe the best in the country at that position, a transcendent, maybe once-in-a-generation athlete.

But until the last few weeks, Ringo was on a part of the football field no offense wanted to go to, feeling disconnected.

A cornerback that no quarterback wanted to throw toward. An athlete aching to show what makes him special.

That’s all changed, due to a foot injury to tailback Israel Benjamin during the second week of the season.

With Benjamin unable to play since the first half of the Cathedral Catholic game in San Diego — Saguaro’s only loss — Ringo has been called upon on offense to help with the running game.

On his first carry in a 49-6 rout of Las Vegas Faith Lutheran, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Ringo took the ball from quarterback Tyler Beverett and dashed 65 yards for a touchdown.

He ran the ball only one other time, but it was enough to show that Saguaro’s offense won’t be without a run game, while Benjamin is on the mend.

In a 55-9 rout of Scottsdale Desert Mountain last week, Ringo ran three times for 101 yards and two touchdowns.