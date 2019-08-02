Saguaro football may be most recruited program in Arizona history

It starts outside the Scottsdale Saguaro varsity football locker room, where you see a wall of fame, where names from the past are written.

Guys like Christian Kirk and Byron Murphy, now Arizona Cardinals, are two of the most recent great Sabercats.

Inside, coach Jason Mohns is getting this year’s team ready to attack another practice for what could become the greatest team not only in Saguaro’s rich history, but Arizona high school history.

There are 19 players with Division I college football offers. The 2020 class, led by cornerback Kelee Ringo, has eight players with Power 5 offers.

It’s a 4A school (out of 6A in Arizona, but USA Today had the Sabercats ranked No. 17 nationally in its preseason poll.

There isn’t a position on the team that has a question mark.

There is depth everywhere.

So how does Mohns keep everybody’s egos in check?

“It’s a matter of the culture you establish in the program,” said Mohns, who is starting his eighth year as head coach, winning state titles the last six. “It’s how you allow people to treat each other, and the expectations you have.