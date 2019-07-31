Saguaro offensive tackle Jaylan Jeffers commits to Oregon football

USA Today Sports

Saguaro High School (Scottsdale, Arizona) offensive tackle Jaylan Jeffers, who had eight Pac-12 offers, announced his commitment to Oregon on Tuesday through a video he posted on social media.

Jeffers, 6-foot-6, 265 pounds, had offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, UCLA, USC, Washington State, Utah and Oregon out of the Pac-12. He also picked up offers from LSU, Michigan and Oklahoma State among 15 total.

“Very proud of and excited for Jaylan,” Saguaro coach Jason Mohns said in a text. “He’s a young man with a tremendous amount of potential, who just started scratching the surface of what he can become last year.

“Great size and length, tremendous athleticism, and a  frame that can carry a lot more weight. Most importantly, he’s a team player and a great young man.”

Jeffers is the third player in Saguaro’s loaded 2020 class to commit to a Pac-12 school. Last year, kicker Parker Lewis committed to USC. This summer, linebacker Will Shaffer committed to ASU.

