Saguaro's (Arizona) Parker Lewis honor Mike Sadler at Blue Grey All-American game

Scottsdale Saguaro senior punter/kicker Parker Lewis, who had his pick of high school All-American games, chose the Dec. 16 Blue Grey game at AT&T Stadium in Dallas in order to get to USC sooner.

He is finishing his high school requirements in December in order to early enroll at the Pac-12 school.

He said he will wear former Michigan State punter Mike Sadler’s jersey No. 3 for the game. Sadler was killed in a car accident, along with Nebraska punter Sam Foltz, in July 2016 at age 24 in Wisconsin. They were both working at the Kohl’s kicking camp, which Lewis attended.

“(Sadler) would frequently attend Kohl’s kicking combines, the national ranking events,” Lewis said. “He often offered big brother type advice to us at these events.

“His passing hit us hard when it happened and made me realize never to take my God- given kicking talent for granted. He never got to fulfill his bigger dream of someday playing in the league.”

Lewis’ ultimate goal is kicking or punting in the NFL.

He will do both at USC.

He said he had discussions with the Blue Grey, the Under Amour and All-American Bowl.

“Logistics and timing played a big factor with these games, because I am enrolling early into USC and it was very hard to fit everything in with orientation and moving,” Lewis said. “After having discussions with parents and coaches, we felt that the Blue Grey All American Game was a great fit because it is the first game played on December 16th at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

“I like the legacy of the game and the fact that they actually mandate field goals on all fourth downs inside the 30-yard line, giving me more opportunities.”