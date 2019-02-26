Saint John's shows its strength, Edison moves into top 5 of latest Super 25 Girls Basketball Rankings

It was a showdown between two programs in the top 10 of the Super 25 Girls Basketball Rankings.

St. John’s (Washington D.C.) took on Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.) for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) title. Coming into the game, St. John’s had claimed the conference championship two consecutive years, per The Washington Post.

And on Monday, the team made it a third, defeating No. 7 Bishop McNamara for the third time this season, and solidifying its place among the top teams in the rankings.

The one team who ranks ahead of St. John’s — Miami Country Day (Fla.) — moved to 24-1, has won five state titles in a row and looks poised to compete for a sixth, which according to the Miami Herald, would be a record for the state of Florida.

Africentric holds firm at No. 3 in the Super 25. Centennial (Las Vegas) is ranked fourth and Edison moved up from the No. 7 spot in the rankings last week to No. 5.

Windward (Los Angeles), which has started the year 25-5, and Mount Notre Dame (Cincinnati), off to a 21-2 start, are both new to the rankings this week.