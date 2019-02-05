HS team rallies around coach's son who has Down syndrome, is fighting leukemia

SALEM — The high school basketball team knew Jalen Pigg, the whiz at the 3-point shot in Special Olympics, the guy with a bashful smile and a penchant for reminding them of his 6-point career-high game. The upbeat Michael Jordan fan who belted out Alan Jackson and Bruno Mars songs using his fist as a microphone. The 19-year-old who loved pork chops and his grandma’s chili.

The Salem High (Ind.) team knew Jalen, Jumpshot Ja, because they helped with Special Olympics.

Then a year ago, Feb. 1, they heard the awful news. Jalen had leukemia. They were devastated.

But life went on, as the lives of teenage boys buried in school work and sports, enamored with Fortnite and pretty girls, has to go on.

Another basketball season rolled around with a new coach. The players were excited to have Mike Brown, one of the state’s all-time winningest coaches — No. 11 on the active list, with 484 victories.

One day at practice, in the midst of drills and running plays, Brown told the team he’d be bringing his son to practice. He loved basketball and needed some cheering up.

Brown’s son walked into the gym.

The players’ mouths dropped. It was Jalen. Worlds collided.

And now, this team isn’t just hoping the best for their Special Olympics buddy in his cancer fight.

They are watching it all firsthand through the eyes of their coach.

‘You don’t know how to take it’

“It took my breath away,” said Brandon Pepmeier, a senior forward.

When he saw that Jalen was coach Brown’s son (technically his stepson, but Brown calls him son). When he heard that Jalen had leukemia.

“Such a big life, such a big-spirited kid with a disease like that,” he said. “You just don’t know how to take it.”