Four-star RB Sam Adams II commits to in-state Washington

We’ve written here about Washington’s impressive rise among West Coast recruits, but equally important is the team’s strength in keeping its in-state talent. Good news, Huskies fans: Your team is doing that, too.

On Sunday, the Huskies landed a commitment from four-star running back Sam Adams II, the Eastside Catholic (Seattle, Wash.) superstar. Adams is considered a top-20 running back prospect nationally and the No. 3 overall player in the state of Washington’s Class of 2020.

Adams, who is committed to a rare quartet of events — The Opening Finals (which he completed), the All-American Bowl, Polynesian Bowl and Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl — picked the Huskies over Ohio State and Florida. Until his decision was final, Texas A&M was also always considered a potential landing spot because of his father’s connections to the school; Sam Adams was a defensive tackle for the Aggies before starring for the Seattle Seahawks.

Thank you to all of the coaches who saw potential in me at the next level. Thank you for the help and and for recruiting me through this process.

I'm 100% committed and happy with my decision. Thank you.

— Sam Adams II (@SamAdamsII) July 14, 2019

“The official visit to Washington was different for me than other recruits on the trip because I’d been there before, so they gave me a little different treatment and took me places I haven’t been before,” Adams told 247Sports’ National Recruiting Analyst Brandon Huffman. “I had seen everything else so they gave me something more to look at.

“Coach (Chris Petersen) is a great dude, and he’s been there for many years and with me going to the campus a lot. He’s always been there for me. And with (Running backs Coach Keith Bhonapha), he’s one of the earlier coaches recruiting me, and I got to work with him since a young age going to the camps and he’s always been cool with me.”

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Adams is the 12th commitment in Washington’s class of 2020, and the sixth four-star pledge, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.