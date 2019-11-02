San Juan Hills High School offensive line coach accused of inappropriate contact with minors

An offensive line coach at San Juan Hills High School (San Juan Capistrano, California) has been accused of contacting minors in order to solicit them for child porn.

As reported by The Capistrano Dispatch, Cole Austin Cazel, 22, was arrested by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Detail.

A news release obtained by The Capistrano Dispatch stated that Cazel had been working as an offensive line coach for the San Juan Hills football team for four years.

“He is currently in custody at the Orange County Jail with bail set at $100,000,” the release obtained by The Capistrano Dispatch said. “The Orange County Sheriff’s Department received an anonymous tip about multiple students being victimized by Cazel and immediately launched an investigation.”

If you or anyone else has relevant information on this case, contact OCSD at 714.647.7419 or submit anonymous tips to OC Crime Stoppers at 855.TIP.OCSS or at occrimestoppers.org.