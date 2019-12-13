Save the date for inaugural USA TODAY High School Sports Awards in Dallas

USA TODAY Sports has announced the date and location of the inaugural USA TODAY High School Sports Awards event. The event will take place next May in Dallas.

Dallas is one of three cities around the country that will play host to such an event. The others are Atlanta and Los Angeles.

On May 15, 2020, the top athletes from around the Metroplex will be honored at Music Hall at Fair Park. Featured sports include soccer, golf, volleyball, football, basketball, softball, baseball, cross country, track and field, lacrosse and wrestling.

The first round of fall sports nominees will be announced later this month.

For more information on the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Dallas, visit sportsawardsdallas.com. Answers to frequently asked questions about the event can be found here.