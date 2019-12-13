Save the date for inaugural USA TODAY High School Sports Awards in Los Angeles

USA TODAY Sports has announced the date and location of the inaugural USA TODAY High School Sports Awards event. The event will take place next May in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles is one of three cities around the country that will play host to such an event. The others are Atlanta and Dallas.

On May 19, 2020, the top athletes from around the Los Angeles area will be honored at Royce Hall on the UCLA campus. Featured sports include soccer, golf, volleyball, football, basketball, softball, baseball, cross country, track and field, lacrosse and wrestling.

The first round of fall sports nominees will be announced later this month.

For more information on the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Los Angeles, visit sportsawardsla.com. Answers to frequently asked questions about the event can be found here.