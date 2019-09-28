Chosen 25 OLB Sav'ell Smalls commits to Washington

There was something about the Washington Huskies program that Sav’ell Smalls couldn’t shake, even after he seemingly eliminated them from consideration.

On Friday, the Chosen 25 outside linebacker committed to the team.

Washington was one of Smalls’ original favorites, according to 247Sports, but the Huskies weren’t included in his top 12. But when he blogged about his top six schools with USA TODAY HSS, the Huskies were back.

And during the Under Armour presentation at Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Wa.) on Friday, Smalls announced he’s staying home.

“I’m excited to stay in the best city in the world for another three years,” he said Friday night in a text to USA TODAY HSS.

Smalls become the third-highest-ranked recruit to ever commit to Washington by the 247Sports rankings, behind former NFL player Reggie Williams in the 2001 high school class and Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson in the class of 2012.

Burien (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic five-star OLB Sav’ell Smalls has just announced his commitment to Washington at a ceremony at his school pic.twitter.com/POOs36t0YJ — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) September 27, 2019

Smalls transferred back to Kennedy Catholic for his senior year after playing there his freshman. In between, he attended Garfield. As a sophomore he recorded 90 tackles and nine sacks but suffered a sprained PCL in the left knee, according to The News Tribune, and only played five games. In that time, he had 21 tackles and seven sacks.

His top six schools were Alabama, Washington, Washington State, Florida State, Tennessee and Oregon, with the Huskies coming out on top.

Smalls is ranked the No. 6 player in the Chosen 25 and is the top linebacker.

Washington’s class is deep with pieces all around the field. While Smalls is the highest ranked, bonafide high school stars including wide receiver Jalen McMillan, offensive lineman Myles Murao, running back Sam Adams II and cornerback Jacobe Covington are among nine four-star players.

It is considered the No. 12-ranked group in the class of 2020 and the best in the Pac-12.