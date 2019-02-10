SC pastor accused of sexually assaulting student before HS sporting event

A South Carolina pastor was arrested Friday on accusations of sexually assaulting a student in a concession stand before an athletic event, according to WSPA.

Lorenzo Renard Washington, 49, was charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor 14-16 years of age and second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years of age.

The alleged incident occurred on Jan. 22 “prior to a school athletic event,” according to a Spartanburg School District Six statement sent to WSPA.

Washington was accused of touching a student under the age of 16 at Dorman High School (Roebuck, S.C.) over her clothes and kissing her after school hours, according to The State.

The victim immediately reported the incident, according to Fox Carolina. Washington had an initial interview Monday and was then arrested Friday.

He has denied all allegations.

Washington is the pastor at Mt. Hill Missionary Baptist Church and was a member of Dorman’s booster club for three years.

He posted a $20,000 bond Saturday, according to Fox Carolina. He is required to wear a GPS tracker.

Additionally, Washington has been barred from school functions, according to The State.