Scott Boras rips MLB as 2018 ALL-USA member Carter Stewart skips draft for Japan

It may prove to be a stroke of genius, perhaps forever changing the Major League Baseball draft, or a cultural changing nightmare, ensuring no one dares try it again.

Carter Stewart, a 19-year-old pitcher who was a member of the ALL-USA Baseball First Team as a senior at Eau Gallie High School (Melbourne, Fla.) is baseball’s guinea pig.

He is the first player to snub baseball’s amateur draft and sign a long-term contract in Japan, where he will spend the next six years pitching for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of the Pacific League, and guaranteed close to $6 million, with performance bonuses and incentives that could triple the amount.

And, if all goes well, he can return to the United States at the age of 25 as an unrestricted free agent, perhaps two or three years earlier than if he was subjected to the rules and regulations of MLB.

“Carter has a unique set of circumstances that placed him in position where MLB placed a detriment upon him,’’ his agent Scott Boras told USA TODAY Sports. “There are only a few draft picks in this decade that are worth this consideration and treatment. But the blithe he suffered in the draft really created a scenario where the Japanese alternative is almost a necessity.

“He had no opportunity to get true value in the American system.’’

It’s a deal that has the baseball world buzzing, with the Major League Players Association pondering whether this could play a major factor in their negotiations with the next collective bargaining agreement, and teams believing it’s nothing more than a public relations ploy that will backfire, leaving him homesick and back in Florida with no place to play.

Stewart, who spent 10 days in Japan with his family before deciding he can handle the culture change, will officially sign the historic contract at the end of the month. The signing bonus will be fully guaranteed, which would pay him about $4.5 million more than if he entered the amateur draft. He was expected to earn about $1.5 million as a high second-round pick.

“This will have a great impact on baseball,’’ Boras said. “Players now know they have an alternative that is much more economically beneficial. These talents have a value, and we have a system that has depressed the value of these player.

“These draft picks are worth much more, and the international markets substantially increase their value to teams that are double and triple what MLB teams would pay. The international markets are going to recognize the value of these players.’’

Yet, Boras concedes, it’s only an alternative. It’s hardly as if the most talented kids in the amateur draft want to travel 7,000 miles, learn a new culture, speak a different language and play in a foreign country. Who knows how many Japanese teams are even attracted to American amateurs? Carter could be a bust as easily in Japan as in the United States.

And, really, let’s be honest, if Stewart had his druthers, he’d be in the Atlanta Braves’ minor-league system today, with hopes of one day reaching the major leagues.

He was selected by Atlanta with the eighth pick of the first round in last year’s draft, a slot value worth $4.98 million. Yet, he flunked his post-draft physical because of ligament damage to his wrist. Stewart informed the Braves that he actually suffered the wrist injury in a skateboarding accident at the age of 9.

The Braves still backed off, and offered only $2 million. Carter, who throws 97-mph with a masterful curveball, refused to sign, changed agents, filed a grievance that he eventually lost, and now is taking his talents to a country an awful long way from home.

“People will say I took a 19-year-old kid and threw him to Japan,’’ Boras said. “This had to be his choice. My thing was that the family had to be on board with the culture. They had to go over there and understand what it was about. They came back, and said, ‘This is fantastic.’

“This was best for him and his family.

There may be no Tomahawk chop in the stands, a KissCam on the scoreboard, or a Mike Trout or Mookie Betts at the plate, but it’s professional baseball. It’s where pitchers like Masahiro Tanaka of the New York Yankees and Yu Darvish of the Chicago Cubs learned their craft to earn in excess of $100 million, while American pitchers like Miles Mikolas of the St. Louis Cardinals went over to re-boot their careers and return as All-Stars.