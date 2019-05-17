USA Today Sports

Scott Elliott of Franklin High (Mass.) voted Super 25 Baseball Top Star for Week 9

May 17, 2019

For his three-hit, three-RBI day, Scott Elliott of Franklin High School (Mass.) was voted the Super 25 Baseball Week 9 Top Star by fans.

Elliott hit a home run and drove in three to help catalyze a 15-0 throttling of Sharon High School (Mass.) on May 6.

He received 8,954, about 33% of the total vote.

FINAL TALLY: Week 9 Baseball Top Star

He edged out Craig (Janesville, Wis.) pitched Eric Hughes, who was within a percentage point of Elliott in the vote on Thursday night. Hughes’ no-hitter in a five-inning game on May 10 led the Cougars to a 10-0 win.

Hughes’ 7,319 votes totaled about 27% of the full vote.

Close behind in third place was Jay Woolfolk of Benedictine (Va.), who hit a triple and home run at the plate and struck out eight batters in three innings of relief work on May 6.

He accumulated 23.59% of the poll, which was 6,405 total votes.

Elliott, who won the vote, helped Franklin enter the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic Region rankings in the latest edition.

Through 14 games, he hit .438 with four home runs and 15 RBI, according to MaxPreps.

