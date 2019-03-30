Scottie Lewis helped his NBA stock at McDonald's All-American Game, so now what?

ATLANTA – Scottie Lewis has always been capable of seeing the bigger picture.

The Ranney School senior knew that by being selected for Wednesday’s McDonald’s All-American Game, he would have the opportunity to work out four times for the approximately 100 NBA personnel here this week. Those four workouts, between Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, were more important than the actual game, a 115-100 East win, which was often a loose, defense-free live scrimmage.

Lewis, a Florida commit and the projected No. 4 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, took full advantage of the situation.

“I think he’s really athletic, explosive, and he changes ends very well,” one NBA scout told USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey. “I think the fact he played so hard bodes well. He’s a plus-athlete, he gets to the rim and he finishes very well. I think he has a bright future.”

“An excellent athlete whose greatest value might be on the defensive end,” a second NBA scout told the Network. “We know he had to defend bigger players at the high school level, but he’s shown this week he can be effective against point guards and wings, too.”

On Monday afternoon, after he and his East teammates finished up their second workout of the week, Lewis admitted to nerves on Sunday as the week began, knowing who was watching. Those nerves faded, and on Tuesday afternoon, he essentially put a capper on his week, turning in a strong showing in a closed-door scrimmage, open only to the NBA scouts and player families.