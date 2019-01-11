Point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. commits to Vanderbilt

Scotty Pippen Jr., son of Hall of Famer and Chicago Bulls great Scottie Pippen, has committed to play basketball at Vanderbilt.

He posted the message with graphics onto his Twitter account on Friday.

Pippen, a three-star point guard, is in his senior season at Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.). Teammates with stars such as Cassius Stanley and Kenyon Martin Jr., Pippen has helped the team jump to an 18-1 start.

Sierra Canyon is No. 8 in the boys basketball Super 25.

Last season, Pippen averaged 13.4 points, 5.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds and two steals per game. On his AAU team over summer, he put up 16.6 points, 2.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

Vanderbilt offered him in December.

Pippen is ranked as the No. 29 player in California and No. 30 point guard in the country, according to 247Sports.

He joins two four-star players, power forward Dylan Disu and shooting guard Austin Crowley, as 2019 Vanderbilt recruits.