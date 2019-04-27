USA Today Sports

Seahawks draft pick Gary Jennings was coached by Russell Wilson in YMCA basketball

Photos: Trevor Ruszkowski and Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks draft pick Gary Jennings was coached by Russell Wilson in YMCA basketball

Boys Basketball

Seahawks draft pick Gary Jennings was coached by Russell Wilson in YMCA basketball

By April 27, 2019

By: |

It’s always heartwarming to see your former players become professional athletes.

It’s even better when they make to the big leagues on the same team as you.

NFL DRAFT: Projections for former ALL-USA players

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson got to experience this feeling during the 2019 NFL Draft when the team selected wide receiver Gary Jennings Jr. with the 120th pick.

Jennings was coached by Wilson in a YMCA basketball league, according to the Associated Press. He estimated that he was in fourth grade.

At that time, Wilson attended Collegiate School (Richmond, Va.) and helped his dad coach the YMCA team, according to the Seahawks’ site. Jennings and Wilson’s sister, Anna, played youth basketball together.

Wilson and Jennings attended Collegiate together, as it was a K-12 school. Jennings remembers watching Wilson on the football field.

“He was an amazing quarterback back in the day, too,” Jennings said, according to the Seahawks. “I saw him run back and forth across the field, and someone was always wide open. They won state basically every year he was there.”

Maybe Jennings was able to pick up a couple things from the older peer on the football field. If they still have a connection, that could prove instrumental for a team that may be losing its top receiving weapon in Doug Baldwin. The eight-year veteran is contemplating retirement due to the effects of injuries, according to ESPN.

The Seahawks drafted wide receivers Jennings and D.K. Metcalf.

, , , , , , , , Boys Basketball, Football, Youth Sports

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/seahawks-draft-gary-jennings-coached-by-russell-wilson-ymca
Seahawks draft pick Gary Jennings was coached by Russell Wilson in YMCA basketball
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.