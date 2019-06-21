'I want to kiss you': Seattle basketball coach accused of harassing two high school athletes

A 28-year-old high school basketball coach was accused of sending two girls inappropriate messages and pictures over Snapchat and attempting to make sexual advances on them in person, according to KIRO7.

Michael Gutierrez, a junior varsity girls basketball coach at West Seattle High School, was charged Friday with communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, the outlet reported, according to West Seattle Blog.

Both girls who reported him are currently 17, WSB reported.

In 2017, Gutierrez allegedly added some high school athletes he coached to Snapchat, which goes against the school’s policy of not using social media to contact students, West Seattle athletic director Corey Sorenson told KIRO7.

Gutierrez is accused of sending messages to one student including: “Your butt grew,” “I want to kiss you,” “I just want to date you,” and “Will you come stay in a hotel with me?” according to a probable cause statement obtained by KIRO7.

In summer 2018, Gutierrez invited the girl to work out at the school gym and said others would be there, police told the outlet. When the victim arrived, she and Gutierrez were alone.

She told police he slapped her on the butt, KIRO7 reported.

Around January 2019, she went to Gutierrez’s office for a grade review, according to KIRO7. He allegedly gave her a hug, said “Just kiss me” and grabbed her butt. The victim told police she had to move her head to avoid being kissed.

A second girl reported Gutierrez on Feb. 22, saying she too had received inappropriate messages from Gutierrez over Snapchat, according to KIRO7. They first began communicating over the app in summer 2018.

He had twice told her he wanted to kiss her, according to the outlet.

Court documents show that the victim told police that “Gutierrez did not send her many inappropriate messages because she tends to be very direct and standoffish,” KIRO7 reported.

A statement from Seattle Public Schools spokesperson Tim Robinson obtained by WSB said the school learned of the allegations on Feb. 15 and “immediately” contacted police.

Also in the release:

That same day, SPS released the adult from all coaching responsibilities until the outcome of an internal investigation was completed. On February 25, 2019 (the Monday after mid-winter break), SPS terminated the individual’s employment. The individual was a part-time coach. The individual was not a teacher, counselor, etc.

On Thursday, principal Brian Vance sent an email to parents that was obtained by WSB. An excerpt read: