Seffner Christian (Fla.) High School's Brylee Bartram breaks national record for career 3-pointers

Brylee Bartram’s team, Seffner Christian (Seffner, Fla.), stole the ball away from Covenant Prep Christian, and she received a pass that left her wide open beyond the arc.

Similar to 500 times before that, she knocked down the 3-pointer.

Bartram’s 501st make was different from the ones before that, though. Because this one broke the record for most career 3-pointers made in a high school girls basketball career, the Miami Herald reported.

Bartram, who is committed to play basketball at the University of Florida next season, knocked down 10 3-point shots versus Covenant Prep Christian, the game in which she broke the record, according to the Tampa Bay Times. That brings her total to 504 3-pointers made so far.

She broke the national record that was previously set by Ashley Wirtzberger of Gila Bend, Ariz., in 2010, per the Tampa Bay Times.

Bartram has one more game before next week’s district tournament in Florida, and any playoff games to add to her record, according to the Miami Herald.