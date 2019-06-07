Seth McGowan, 4-star Texas recruit, commits to be Oklahoma's next great RB

The Oklahoma Sooners have a long legacy of elite running backs. They may have added their next one on Thursday night.

Seth McGowan, the four-star running back for Mesquite (Texas) Poteet High School, committed to the Sooners ahead of scholarship offers from the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona State and more than 20 other programs.

The 5-foot-11.5, 215-pound running back is ranked among the nation’s top 15 running back prospects and top 25 overall recruits from the state of Texas.

McGowan is just one of two elite running back prospects committed to Oklahoma’s Class of 2020. He joins Jase McClellan, the five-star Aledo superstar, in what could be a crowded but immensely talented backfield in the near future.

For now, McGowan can focus on his senior season at Poteet, with a bright future n Norman just over the horizon.