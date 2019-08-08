WATCH: 2021 4-star RB Seven McGee completely obliterates defender on run in practice

For a player just now entering his junior season, Seven McGee has already built up a significant amount of notoriety. Much of that has to do with his transfer from upstate New York to California and back again, in the span of a few months in 2018. The rest of it has to do with his unquestionable natural talent.

RELATED: Seven McGee transfers back to Rochester East four months after leaving for California

McGee is 5-foot-8 and 167 pounds, a solidly built running back but hardly Emmitt Smith. That’s what makes the highlight of the explosive runner you see below so impressive.

Yes, the shoulder barge is strong, but listen to the impact. And the laughter, for that matter. It’s understandable. The East High School (Rochester, N.Y.) star was so overpowering that the defender he ran into — who was at least his size — was sent tumbling backwards and landed on his back.

It was a pancake block … by a running back with the ball. Freight train city.

McGee is one of the more exciting prospects in the Class of 2021, and a year after spending his sophomore season at Narbonne (Calif.) High School, where he committed to Oregon, he’s back home in Rochester and ready to dominate local competition all over again.

Feel for the defenders who try to stop McGee. As one of his teammates showed, they don’t really have a chance.