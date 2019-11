Seventeen Super 25 teams to be featured in the GEICO ESPN High School Showcase

Seventeen of the 25 teams ranked in USA Today’s Super 25 Boys Basketball Rankings will be featured this season in the GEICO ESPN High School Showcase.

In all 34 games will be available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and digitally on ESPN3.

“When you combine the abundance of nationally ranked teams and the nation’s most elite prospects, this year’s schedule is our biggest and best to date,” said Paul Biancardi, ESPN national recruiting director.

The TV games will kickoff on Dec. 5 when No. 5 Prolific Prep (Napa, California) takes on No. 3 Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix) on ESPN2.

The Crew features elite guard Nimari Burnett, a Texas Tech signee who is ranked No. 15 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, and Jalen Green, who is ranked No. 3 overall, while the Bruins feature a handful of Chosen 25 players, including junior forward Michael Foster, who is ranked No. 6, and Keon Edwards, who is ranked No. 19.

Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California), ranked No. 8, will make 15 appearances across the different platforms this season.

The Trailblazers boast Chosen 25 star shooting guard B.J. Boston, a Ketucky signee who is ranked No. 14 and Ziaire Williams, who is ranked No. 9. Also, Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, and Zaire Wade, son of retired NBA star Dwyane Wade, suit up for Sierra Canyon.

