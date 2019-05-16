Seventh state crown keeps Neshoba at No. 1 in Softball Super 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Seven years. Seven titles. Can anyone say dynasty?

Neshoba Central (Philadelphia, Miss.), at 33-2, rolled past Wayne County (Waynesboro, Miss.) 17-1 on Tuesday to capture its seventh straight Mississippi Class 5A state title and remain solidly the No. 1 team in the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 poll.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Softball Rankings, Week 11

The Rockets won the first game of the best-of-three championship series, 4-3 ,on a walkoff hit on Monday, then wrapped up the crown win with a more decisive victory in their second matchup.

Meanwhile, the teams below them in the rankings kept pace. Second-ranked Norco (Calif.), at 30-1, defeated Huntington Beach (Calif.), 9-2, on Tuesday, and continues defense of its CIF Southern Section crown with a game Friday against Great Oak. No. 3 Louisville (Ky.) Male (27-0) collected five more wins, and is well-positioned for another deep run in the upcoming Kentucky state playoffs.

Fourth-ranked Foothill (Pleasanton, Calif.) also remained unbeaten with a 10-0 playoff shutout of East Lake (Chula Vista, Calif.), while Florida’s Lakewood Ranch (28-0) and Winter Springs (28-0) likewise stayed perfect.

No. 8 Shawnee Heights (Tecumseh, Kan.) continued its quest for a third consecutive Kansas state 5A crown with two regional triumphs on Wednesday, and will be the top seed for next week’s state tournament.

Unbeaten Wisconsin powerhouse Oshkosh North (24-0) is the new team in the poll this week, debuting at No. 12, while New Palestine (Ind.) and Clarksville (Tenn.) slipped a bit in the rankings after losses. Hanover (Va.) and Pinnacle (Phoenix) dropped out.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule.