Shadrach Banks, 4-star Class of 2021 WR from Texas champ North Shore, commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M added one of the nation’s best wide receivers — and state’s best players — with the commitment from North Shore (Houston, Texas) four-star prospect Shadrach Banks on Thursday.

Banks, a 6-foot, 207-pound dynamo, is considered an athlete prospect because of his physical skill set and two-way impact at North Shore. Coming off a state-championship season in which Banks helped North Shore go 16-0 with 60 receptions for 1,300 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns, Banks is primed for an even-stronger junior season.

Committing now to Texas A&M helps Banks focus on the forthcoming season while adding SEC pledge to North Shore’s ranks; teammate and offensive lineman Dameion George previously committed to Alabama.

For Banks, the decision to attend Texas A&M came days after he attended a pool party and barbecue event in College Station. He also took unofficial visits to Alabama, Baylor, Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

THIS ONE IS FOR YOU GRANDMA!

LOVE YOU FOREVER ❤️ #COMMITTED https://t.co/A1VqdGfalo — 𝕾𝖍𝖆𝖉𝖗𝖆𝖈𝖍 𝕭𝖆𝖓𝖐𝖘 𝕵𝖗.🦍₁₉ (@ShadrachBanks) August 1, 2019

There will be questions about whether Banks stays true to his commitment given the near year-and-a-half that stands between himself and when he can sign with the Aggies. For now, he appears set.

“It was always kind of like a dream school for me,” Banks told 247Sports. “I feel like everytime I go up there that I am welcomed by all the coaches and players. And it also feels like home.”

“I know where I want to go, so I wanted to get it out of the way before my season starts. We want to win another title and we want to all be focused on just that. I just want it out of the way and can focus on North Shore the next two years.”