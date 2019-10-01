Shakeup in top five, six new teams in the Week 6 Super 25 Boys Soccer Rankings

There was some variation in the top five of the rankings this week, but two things stayed consistent: St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, New Jersey) and Medina (Ohio) stayed in the top two spots of the Super 25.

St. Benedict’s Prep recovered from its tie last week by winning its match against Pennington. As reported by NJ.com, Rhys Armstrong netted a penalty kick to give St. Benedict’s the 1-0 victory.

Medina stayed undefeated by winning both of its matches since the last rankings have come out. The team defeated Sylvania Northview (Ohio) 5-0 and Mentor (Ohio) by that same scoreline.

Marquette University High (Milwaukee) moves up from five to three after starting the year 10-0-1. Salesianum School (Wilmington, Delaware) stays at No. 4. Gateway Legacy Christian Academy (Glen Carbon, Illinois), now 7-0, moves from seventh to No. 5 in the rankings this week.

There are six new teams to enter the rankings this week, three of which received votes in the previous poll, but not enough to enter the top 25. The highest-ranked new team is St. Johns Prep (Danvers, Massachusetts), coming in at No. 7.

These rankings are released by United Soccer Coaches and USA Today High School Sports.