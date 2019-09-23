Shakeup at the bottom of the Super 25 Football Rankings

The top 12 teams in the Super 25 Football Rankings went the week without losing. This resulted in little changes at the top of the rankings.

There was still plenty of variation past No. 12 on the list this week, though, and it starts with a Texas team moving up.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Football Rankings, Week 5

As reported by The Dallas Morning News, Allen (Texas) returned just six starters for this season, and had 12 players sign with college teams. The team still reloaded and the Eagles have gone 4-0 to start the year. Most recently, Allen routed Plano 56-20. It moved up from No. 15 last week to No. 13 this week.

Highland Springs (Virginia) is another team that moved up this week. The team notched its record to 3-0 after a victory over North Stafford (Virginia) 54-13. It moved up from No. 19 to No. 15 in the rankings.

Muskegon (Michigan) moved up from No. 24 to No. 19 after a 58-0 win against Kenowa Hills (Grand Rapids, Michigan). Muskegon has showed it can win behind quarterback Cameron Martinez, who is committed to Ohio State. Martinez, known for being an excellent runner, showed he can still thrive in the passing game when he needs to against Kenowa Hill. He had 243 yards and two touchdowns through the air, according to MLive.

There are three teams that are new to the rankings this week: Owasso (Oklahoma) Mentor (Ohio), and Dutch Fork (Irmo, South Carolina).

Owasso is the highest-ranked among the three at No. 23. It proved that it could take down premier talent in the state of Oklahoma this week, beating Broken Arrow (Oklahoma) 42-19.