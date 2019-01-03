Shammond Cooper commits to Illinois during Under Armour All-America Game

Four-star Trinity Catholic (St. Louis) linebacker Shammond Cooper committed to Illinois during the Under Armour All-America Game Thursday night in Orlando.

The inside linebacker picked the Illini among a group of four finalists that included Illinois, the Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners and Missouri. He was also receptive to a late push from Florida State during the week leading up to his Under Armour performance.

C O M M I T T E D #UAALLAMERICA #WEWILL pic.twitter.com/155Nrv1nbZ — Shammond Cooper ⁷ (@Shammond07) January 3, 2019

Cooper was the final uncommitted member of a gilded class at Trinity Catholic that included four-star quarterback Isaiah Williams, an Illinois signee, four-star wide receiver Marcus Washington, now headed to Texas, and Cooper.

It’s unknown when Cooper plans to enroll on campus, but he certainly tied a bow on his high school career in Orlando, capped with his big announcement.