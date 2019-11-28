Three-star linebacker Shane Whitter flips commitment to Oklahoma

Wake Forest lost the best commit of the best player of its 2020 class.

Shane Whitter, a linebacker for Walter M Williams (Burlington, North Carolina), flipped his commitment to Oklahoma.

He tweeted the news Wednesday morning.

Whitter is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as a three-star player, the No. 22 inside linebacker in the country and No. 15 player in North Carolina. The 247Sports’ own ranking system lists him as a four-star player and a top-15 inside linebacker.

He had seven offers in total. In addition to Oklahoma and Wake Forest, Whitter was offered by North Carolina, Navy, Charlotte, Elon and Liberty, according to 247Sports.

This season, Whitter had 123 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two interceptions and two blocked punts. He also had some offensive snaps, getting 24 carries, nine receptions and eight total offensive touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

He also had some snaps as at Wildcat quarterback, Walter M Williams head coach Jim McGill told 247Sports.

McGill told the outlet he loves “everything” about Whitter.

“He’s a fantastic kid. Tremendous athlete. Been a four-year player for us. Captain of the football team two years in a row,” Whitter said. “He has a lot of natural talent and his work ethic has been insane.”

While Whitter primarily played inside linebacker in high school, McGill said he projects as an outside linebacker at the college level.

Wake Forest now has 18 commits, according to 247Sports.

Oklahoma is up to 18 as well, and has the No. 11 class in the 2020 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports.