Shaqir O’Neal wouldn’t be Shaq’s son if he couldn’t dunk with force. That was always going to come with time. What may be more impressive is just how fluid the younger O’Neal brother is proving on the break.

The latest highlights of the Crossroads School star come from yet another weekend tournament, where O’Neal’s fluidity was on display.

Note: No, how “fluid” a player’s movements are is not indication that the athlete is now ready for prime time. In fact, plenty high profile recruits have had moments of breakthrough that turned out to be a masquerade for their true talent.

We’re just betting that Shaqir O’Neal isn’t going to be one of those prospects. We’re leaning on both his genetic makeup and his ability to do this against opponents:

Look, the team Shaqir was playing was clearly not capable of slowing him down. The question is just how many defenses will be able to in the months ahead.