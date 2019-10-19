Shaquille O'Neal donates to woman whose child was shot and paralyzed at high school football scrimmage

A 12-year-old boy was shot and paralyzed at a high school football scrimmage. He could not be sent home from the hospital because the apartment he lived in was inaccessible for people with disabilities.

Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal heard about the situation. Now, the family has moved into a new home, and O’Neal is helping out on the payment of it.

As reported by WXIA-TV, O’Neal donated a year’s rent to the Atlanta woman whose son, Isaiah Payton, was shot. He is also providing the family with some furniture. Two members of the board of Papa John’s also are donating money, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has shown her support, per ESPN.

“It could’ve been any one of us,” O’Neal told The A-Scene’s Francesca Amiker. “She was living in, I think, a one-bedroom apartment with her two boys, so we found her a house.”

The incident occurred in August outside the game between Carver and Mays high schools (Georgia) at Lakewood Stadium.