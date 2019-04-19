Shawn Rapp hits home run, records save, wins Baseball Top Star poll for Week 5

Shawn Rapp took the Delbarton baseball game into his own hands on April 13, hitting a three-run home run and then recording the save.

For his efforts on both sides of the ball, Rapp was voted the Week 5 Super 25 Baseball Top Star.

He finished with 3,565 votes — a whopping 74.91 percent of the final tally — en route to the honor following Delbarton’s (Morristown, N.J.) 9-7 win over Red Bank Catholic (N.J.).

FINAL TALLY: Week 5 Baseball Top Star voting

New Jersey as a state dominated the top star voting this week. In second place was Robert Ready of St. Augustine (N.J.), who went 2-for-3 with a home run and a pair of RBI in 4-2 win over Vineland (N.J.) on April 11.

He had 22.02 percent of the tally, 1,048 votes total.

With that, those two New Jersey athletes accumulated about 97 percent of the vote.

Delbarton is the cream of the crop in the state. After dropping Opening Day in extra innings, the team has rattled off seven straight wins and is No. 10 in the Super 25. It is the No. 2 team in the region.