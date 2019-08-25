Sheryl Crow puts on concert for Trent Dilfer's Lipscomb Academy before football game

Former NFL player and new head coach Trent Dilfer is already making a difference on the Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tennessee) football program.

The first big name he recruited? Nine-time Grammy winner Sheryl Crow.

No, she’s not transferring to the team. But she did put on a free concert on a 7,000-foot sound stage on the baseball field prior to the school’s first football game of the season, according to FOX17.

The school plans to put on these giant tailgates for every home game. With food trucks, inflatable bouncy houses and music, Lipscomb hopes to bring the community together and create support for the program.

Dilfer had a special reason for wanted Crow to lead off.

“I’m one of her biggest fans. She actually sings ‘Soak up the sun,’ which was one of our son’s favorite songs before we lost him at five and a half, so there’s special meaning to that. I’ll probably pause and listen to her sing that,” Coach Dilfer explained.

His son, Trevin, died at the age of 5 in 2003.

Crow took the stage and then the football team took the field.

The Mustangs blew out Glencliff (Nashville, Tennessee) 66-8 in Dilfer’s opening game as head coach.

Maybe there’s something to these pre-game concerts.