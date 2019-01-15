USA Today Sports

San Antonio HS football player killed in accident; video tribute goes viral

A football player at a San Antonio high school was killed in a car accident Saturday morning.

Harlan High School tweeted that junior Shomari Anderson, who was a wide receiver on the team, died.

“He was the life of the locker room and the life of the bus,” head coach Eddie Salas told the Express News. “You could hear him all the way from the back. That’s what I’ll remember the most about him. He definitely had a bright future.”

There was a gathering on Sunday, where people spoke about Anderson.

“He’s the life of the locker room. He’ll always turn a bad situation into a fun one,” senior Samuel Carter said to KSAT afterward.

Others posted about Anderson on social media. His girlfriend posted a video on Twitter that had more than a million views on Monday.

