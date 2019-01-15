San Antonio HS football player killed in accident; video tribute goes viral

A football player at a San Antonio high school was killed in a car accident Saturday morning.

Harlan High School tweeted that junior Shomari Anderson, who was a wide receiver on the team, died.

“He was the life of the locker room and the life of the bus,” head coach Eddie Salas told the Express News. “You could hear him all the way from the back. That’s what I’ll remember the most about him. He definitely had a bright future.”

There was a gathering on Sunday, where people spoke about Anderson.

“He’s the life of the locker room. He’ll always turn a bad situation into a fun one,” senior Samuel Carter said to KSAT afterward.

Others posted about Anderson on social media. His girlfriend posted a video on Twitter that had more than a million views on Monday.

To the love of my life… I hope you find Rest In Peace my love. You mean the absolute world and more to me.God has his plans ,And again no one knows why this happened, but I sure do know that you made an impact on many peoples lives .❤️ I love you,always and forever.#flyhigh82 pic.twitter.com/CLKspNt9C8 — ABS (@aaabigail_23) January 12, 2019

Our deepest condolences to the family of Shomari Anderson, and the entire Harlan community. Your loss has left us all deeply saddened. Gone from our sight, never from our hearts. pic.twitter.com/Knf2YM9HPp — Chuck Miketinac (@MaxSportsSA) January 13, 2019

Life comes and goes. today, one of my brothers passed away. His personality, character, and talent were truly something special. I will never forget you Shomari Anderson and thank you for being family. Love you bro😞❤️🦅#flyhigh82 pic.twitter.com/9PCWuTWNZt — sam 🥵 (@mistacahta) January 12, 2019