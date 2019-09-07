High school shooting outside football game near Pittsburgh

The now-weekly outbreak of school shootings at or near high school football games continued on Friday, with a game abandoned in the late stages of the fourth quarter because of a shooting just outside the stadium.

As reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Friday night game between Jeannette (Penn.) High School and Imani Christian School was abandoned with 3:41 remaining in regulation because of shots that were heard outside McKee Stadium in Westmoreland County.

While the shooting did occur just outside a high school game, one Jeannette assistant insisted that the shooting had nothing to do with the football game whatsoever.

Still, the incident sparked quick action inside the stadium with fans rushing out of the stands to evacuate the facility.

“We didn’t hear anything, but [a school administrator came into the press box] and said ‘You gotta call this game,’” Jeannette statkeeper Julie Gurnick told the Post-Gazette. “When we got out, everybody was just running.

“I didn’t honestly feel that my life was at risk. But still, where you hear there’s an active shooter, there’s nothing calming about that.”

No further information about the motivation behind the shooting was available, but the game was officially ruled a Jeannette victory with the school leading 48-0 when the game was ended.