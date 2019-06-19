Shortstop Feeds to Second Base: Glove-Side, Off-Balance

Sure, it’s easy for shortstops not to overthink the routine double play—a sweet one-hopper that finds the glove, a smooth feed to second, and voila! Champion of the Infield!

But what happens when it’s…not so easy? When you’re off-balanced, lunging to the glove-hand side, and the only hope of making a feed to second base would be a backhand flip? What then?!

Bringing order to chaos in this exclusive YSPN360 video, Gold Glover Omar Vizquel demonstrates how to make those difficult, off-balanced plays—helping “flip” the script, turning panicked shortstops into SportsCenter highlights!

