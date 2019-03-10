Two titles, one night: Sierra Canyon boys and girls hoops win state championships

Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) has a strong claim as the best basketball program in the country this year.

It’s the only school with both boys and girls basketball teams currently in the Super 25 (girls No. 11, boys No. 14, as of Week 13).

On Saturday night, both teams won California Open Division state championships in convincing fashions.

The boys team went on a 15-0 run in the first half en route to a 76-52 win over Sheldon (Sacramento, Calif.). KJ Martin posted 23 points and 12 rebounds and Cassius Stanley added 20 points of his own, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Sierra Canyon out-rebounded Sheldon 50-25, according to MaxPreps.

It ended a demanding postseason for Sierra Canyon in which they had to defeat strong Westchester (Los Angeles) and Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) teams in previous rounds.

But Saturday was a particularly special day for Trailblazers head coach Andre Chevalier.

His daughter, Ashley Chevalier, led the girls team to a championship right before the boys game.

“I was emotional and in tears watching her play,” Andre Chevalier said to MaxPreps. “But afterward, you blow it out and it’s game time. I didn’t have to say anything special to the boys.”

Ashley Chevalier put up 20 points and seven assists in a 69-51 victory over Pinewood (Los Altos Hills, Calif.).

The Panthers challenged the girls team, cutting the deficit to single-digits multiple times. But with a 50-42 Sierra Canyon lead early in the fourth quarter, the Trailblazers began to pull away.

Sierra Canyon committed only nine turnovers and made 10 3-pointers (on 26 attempts), according to MaxPreps.

In addition to Chevalier’s 20 points, Vanessa De Jesus scored 17 and Amanda Olinger had 15 points and eight rebounds.

They defeated Pinewood, another of California’s top teams who had been in the Super 25 earlier in the season. The Trailblazers defeated two other Super 25 teams in the postseason: They finally got over the Windward hump March 2 and then took down Clovis West March 5.

Both Sierra Canyon boys and girls walked away on top.

“The support we get from the administration and the success on campus is amazing,” girls head coach Alicia Komaki said to MaxPreps. “But it had been three years since we last won a title. I was feeling a little uneasy. I always am pushing for our individual best. … I told them before the game that they were a special group. They went out and showed it.”