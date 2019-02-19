USA Today Sports

Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) moves up, four new teams enter the rankings

Girls Basketball

By February 19, 2019

Once again, there were minimal shifts among the top ranks of the Super 25. However, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) is now in the sixth spot after being ranked No. 7 last week.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Girls Basketball Rankings

The team switched places with Edison Academy (Detroit). Edison Academy started the year 16-1, compared to Sierra Canyon’s stellar 29-0.

Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.), once a mainstay in the top four of the Super 25 this season, moved up a spot to No. 8 this week. Also, Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) moved up a spot to No. 12, as it has started the year 25-1.

Four new teams have entered the Super 25 this week. The teams —
Highlands Ranch (Colo.), Strafford (Mo.), Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) and Cedar Hill (Texas) — take the 21, 22, 23 and 25 spots in the rankings, respectively.

Regis Jesuit, which was ranked 16th last week, has wedged in between the new teams at No. 24.

