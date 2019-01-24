Since New Year's Day, Texas girls basketball team has outscored opponents 596-152

The Duncanville (Texas) girls basketball team is one of the strongest in the Lone Star State, ranked No. 6 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A poll. At 27-5, they’ve obviously got off to a great start.

Still, what they did in 2018 is only a shell of what they have accomplished since the calendar turned to 2019.

So far in the new calendar year, the Pantherettes are 6-1. After an initial, hard-fought 71-65 loss to Dallas Skyline, Duncanville rattled off six straight wins against local foes Lake Highlands, Richardson Pearce, Dallas White, Richardson, Dallas Molina, and Richardson Berkner. The Pantherettes allowed just 81 points across all those wins.

The dominance is real. Here’s a sampling of those score lines: 88-8, 95-5, 95-5 (again!) and 90-8. Blowouts all around. In all, they’ve won by 80 or more six times already this year.

One-sided blowouts are practically a part of the fabric of girls basketball, particularly when a region as one or two clear cut dominant teams. Still, repeated routs like the ones that Duncanville has been producing seem to point to another level of a team clicking into gear. If that is the case, every other team in the Dallas area needs to watch out.