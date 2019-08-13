Six Super 25 ranked teams highlight the GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase

Six teams ranked in the USA Today Sports Super 25 will get a chance to prove they’re worthy of that appointment on national TV when the GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase kicks off on Aug. 29.

The 11-game schedule will run through Nov. 1 and feature six players ranked in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 football player rankings.

Of the six ranked teams on display, five – No. 2 North Shore High School (Houston), No. 3 Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, California), No. 5 St. John’s College High School (Washington D.C), No. 7 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) and No. 9 Marietta (Georgia.) High School – are ranked in the top 10.

The marquee matchup is slated for Sept. 27 when No. 3 Mater Dei makes the trek across the country to take on No. 5 St. John’s.

North Shore running back Zach Evans, ranked No. 2 in the Chosen 25, will kick off the showcase on Aug. 29 when he and Mustangs take on Katy (Texas) High School.

Week 1



Thursday, Aug. 29 – Katy (Texas) vs. No. 2 North Shore (Texas)

8 p.m. on ESPNU from Galena Park ISD Stadium in Houston, Texas

• After winning the 6A D1 state title last year, North Shore enters the season as the No. 1 ranked team in the country and features the No. 1 ranked player, RB Zachary Evans, and No. 274 Damieon George – OT (Alabama commit). The Mustangs’ strong junior class is anchored by No. 11 Shadrach Banks (No. 1 WR), No. 20 Jaeden Roberts (No. 1 OG) and No. 140 Dematrius Davis – QB. • Katy is tied for the most state championships in Texas high school football history (eight titles), with its only two losses last season coming at the hands of North Shore. The Tigers return No. 211 Hunter Washington – CB.

Friday, Aug. 30 – No. 11 St. Joseph’s Prep (Pennsylvania) vs. No. 9 Marietta (Georgia)

8 p.m. on ESPNU from Marietta High School in Marietta, Ga.

• St. Joseph's Prep went undefeated on its way to a 6A state title and a No. 6 national ranking in 2018. The Hawks enter the season ranked No. 21 nationally, with a very talented junior class including No. 35 Kyle McCord– QB (Ohio State commit), as well as with the sons of two NFL All-Pro's, No. 87 Marvin Harrison and No. 130 Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – OLB. • Marietta is loaded with Division I talent, including three ESPN 300 ranked seniors: No. 15 Arik Gilbert – TE, No. 194 B.J. Ojulari – DE and No. 247 Harrison Bailey – QB (Tennessee commit).