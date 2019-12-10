Six teams debut in Super 25 Week 2 Boys Basketball rankings

The Super 25 Boys Basketball rankings shifted substantially in Week 2, with six new teams making their debut.

The steepest slide came after then No. 3 Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix) dropped two games at Hoophall West last weekend, subsequently dropping them out of the Super 25. One of Hillcrest’s losses came to then No. 5 Prolific Prep (Napa, California), who moved up to No. 2.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Boys Rankings, Week 2

Reigning GEICO Nationals champs IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) had previously held down the No. 2 spot, but the Ascenders got picked off by then No. 11 Paul VI (Fairfax, Virginia), which sent the Panthers to No. 8.

Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kansas) made its debut at No. 19 after knocking off then No. 10 DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Maryland).

