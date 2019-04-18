Slight change at the top, seven new teams in Super 25 Girls Spring Soccer Rankings

USA Today Sports

Other than a slight mix, there wasn’t a ton of change in the upper echelon of the Girls Spring Soccer Super 25 Rankings this week.

In the rankings this week, Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.) took second place from St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.), which dropped a spot to third.

Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.) retains its hold on the No. 1 position, and Arapahoe (Littleton, Colo.) along with Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) round out the top five once again.

St. Dominic (O’Fallon, Mo.) is the highest-ranked team that was unranked in the previous week. St. Dominic is now No. 8 in the rankings after a 10-0-1 start to the year.

Regis (Aurora, Colo.), Jenks (Okla.), St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis, Mo.), Broomfield (Colo.), Deep Run (Glen Allen, Va.) and Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kan.) are the other squads besides St. Dominic to crack the list this week after not ranking in the previous week.

